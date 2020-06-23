Innovating Streets funding coming to Lower Hutt - council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 15:50

Lower Hutt Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis is delighted that the city will benefit from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding for two Innovating Streets projects. The national $13.95m pilot fund creates the opportunity for communities and councils across New Zealand to work in partnership to trial temporary changes that make streets and neighbourhoods safer and create public places that are more attractive and enjoyable to spend time in.

The funded projects include trialling a cycleway on Knights Road in central Lower Hutt and temporary changes to the Nelson to Sydney Street block on Jackson Street Petone to make the block more user friendly for people and increase street appeal. The projects will use quick, low-cost temporary improvements that are designed in partnership with community and local businesses.

Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis says creating safe and appealing streets and spaces are important for a modern and vibrant city.

"I’m pleased that these projects have been funded and that discussions with the community on how Innovating Streets will work for us can now start.

"Everyone benefits when people want to use our streets and spaces whether for shopping, dining, getting around or just enjoying the surroundings. It makes our city a better place to live," Tui Lewis says.

"Of course, what’s most important is we work in partnership with Iwi, businesses, residents, schools, and people that use these spaces to co-design and roll-out these projects. For us, this will be a new way of working and engaging and I’m looking forward to seeing the final outcomes."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Urban Mobility Programme Manager Kathryn King says "By using a ‘tactical urbanism’ approach to test what works for communities we can create attractive, vibrant places that make space for people and help to support local businesses. We’re pleased to support these projects through the Innovating Streets pilot fund."

Making improvements that are temporary means we can test and assess in real time any changes and learn and adapt together during the process. If the improvements show a positive impact then we are in a better position to work together on a more permanent solution.

Jo Miller, Hutt City Council’s Chief Executive says the two Lower Hutt projects are amongst around 40 funded across New Zealand. "It’s great that Lower Hutt will be supported to deliver these projects with Waka Kotahi providing 90% of the project funding. I look forward to seeing the ideas from the community about how we can make our streets and spaces even better."

Both projects will help connect people with our popular shopping and hospitality destinations. This is one way Council can help make our local businesses accessible for all those committed to spending locally.

The first step will be to meet with Iwi, residents, businesses, schools and community members that want to be part of the process for each project. Anyone interested in being part of the Innovating Streets projects can contact innovatingstreets@huttcity.govt.nz.