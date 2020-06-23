Arrests made in relation to serious assault in Taneatua

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 16:05

Police have arrested two people in relation to a serious assault on McKenzie Street in Taneatua on Sunday.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, appeared in Whakatane District Court today charged with Wounding With Intent.

Police are still making inquiries into what exactly happened, however would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area on Sunday and saw anything suspicious.

Police would like to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw a black coloured Great Wall ute in the Taneatua or Ruatoki area in the afternoon.

We would like to clarify that though the incident started at the forecourt of the Gull service station, the alleged assault took place further down on McKenzie Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200621/9344.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.