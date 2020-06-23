'Toyota Reassurance helps Kiwis stay on the road'

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 16:46

Customers signing up for a new or used car loan from Toyota before the end of September can rest assured that if they lose their job or have a business interruption due to COVID-19, in the first six months of their loan, their monthly payments will be covered by Toyota Financial Services for up to six months.

The new Toyota Reassurance package will cover six months of Toyota vehicle repayments at no cost to the customer. It is available to private and small business customers who finance a new or used Toyota with Toyota Financial Services from a Toyota store between 1 June and 30 September 2020.

Toyota Financial Services Chief Executive, Brent Knight, says COVID-19 has impacted all New Zealanders in different ways and Toyota Financial Services wants to help its customers who may be anxious about the future financial consequences to them from COVID-19.

"This free reassurance package should offer peace of mind when purchasing a new or used Toyota over the next few months.

"We wanted Toyota Reassurance to be a real customer benefit, so have gone much further than simply deferring customer payments. It’s about helping businesses during a period of major uncertainty and keeping private Toyota buyers mobile if, through no fault of their own, they suddenly lose their jobs because of COVID-19," Brent says.

Under the scheme, Toyota Financial Services will pay up to six months of scheduled payments, as they fall due, to a maximum of $600 per month and up to a total benefit of $3,600 over six months.

If the payments due are more than $600 per month, customer will only need to pay the excess each month as it falls due.

The Toyota Reassurance benefit is provided free of charge to customers of Toyota Financial Services and acceptance of any claim is at the sole discretion of the company.