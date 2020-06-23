Upskilling and retraining workshop comes to Kia Kaha Hub - QLDC

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 17:25

A new workshop focusing on upskilling and retraining locals has been launched as part of the Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub.

Kiwis and migrants are being encouraged to come along and learn about opportunities to study, upskill or seek guidance on alternative career pathways.

Not only are the workshops designed to help people find work but they are also aimed at businesses that might be looking for a specific skill set or wanting to upskill their own workforce.

"Many people from hard-hit sectors such as tourism and hospitality are looking for opportunities to reskill, or retrain into new areas. The hub offers a much needed location for people to easily connect with those opportunities in one place," said Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community recovery lead, Marie Day.

"There are many other careers and roles outside of tourism in the area that people may not be aware of, such as agriculture and technology. These alternative sectors provide vital opportunities to develop a more diverse workforce which could be increasingly resilient to events such as the economic effects of COVID-19."

The first session will be held on Thursday 25 June at the Queenstown Events Centre at 11.00am. The session will include information on "study-for-free" tertiary education for New Zealanders through Queenstown Resort College, Southern Institute of Technology, Otago Polytechnic and English language schools. There will also be more generalised information including how you can use your previous work experience as part of upskilling and qualification recognition.

You can register to attend a session here https://kiakahahubupskillingretraining.eventbrite.co.nz. Additional sessions will be added to the Eventbrite page and will be advertised on QLDC’s Facebook page.