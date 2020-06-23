Public input wanted on Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall’s future - Whanganui District Council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 17:52

Whanganui District Council is asking for feedback from the Whanganui community on the restoration of the Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall. The hall requires significant repairs - including a complete electrical and plumbing upgrade - and maintenance in order for it to be occupied.

Council Property Officer, Dianne Love, says, "The Council would like to gauge the community’s level of interest in the Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall, and investigate the possibility of the building being brought back to life."

In 2010, the Åªpokongaro community advised the Council they no longer required the Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall, preferring instead to use the hall at Horrocks Park on Kaiwhaiki Road. Since then the Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall has been largely underused and is currently untenanted.

Dianne Love says, "Exciting developments are happening in and around Åªpokongaro, such as the Mountain to Sea Cycle Trail. These projects will bring new opportunities for the Åªpokongaro community as well as for the whole of Whanganui."

A letter containing survey questions on the restoration of the Åªpokongaro War Memorial Hall, its possible future uses, and if a public toilet should be installed in Åªpokongaro has been sent to Åªpokongaro residents.

An online survey with the same questions is also open to all Whanganui residents - to complete this survey, please visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/UpokongaroWarMemorialHall

The survey closes at midnight on Monday, 31 August 2020.