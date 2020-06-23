By-election called following community board resignation - Far North Council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 18:54

Lawrie Atkinson, who represents the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision, has resigned for health reasons.

Board Chairperson, Adele Gardner, says Mr Atkinson’s departure leaves a significant gap on the board.

"Lawrie has made a huge contribution to Te Hiku over the years, with a particular focus on the Karikari Peninsular and Awanui communities. I want to thank him for the dedication he has shown to our community. We are all thinking of him and his family at this time and hope his health improves."

Nomination papers will be available from tomorrow (24 June) for candidates intending to stand in the extraordinary by-election. Nomination papers can be obtained from the Council’s Kaitaia Service Centre at Te Ahu, from the Council’s website, or by phoning 0800 922 822.

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be:

Enrolled as a Parliamentary elector

A New Zealand citizen

Nominated by two electors of the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision of the Te Hiku Community Board area.

If more than one nomination is received by noon Wednesday 22 July 2020, a postal ballot will be held for Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision electors. The by-election will close at midday, Thursday 17 September 2020.

The preliminary electoral roll will be available for public inspection from Wednesday 24 June to Wednesday 22 July 2020 at Te Ahu.