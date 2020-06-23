Police appeal for witnesses for Te Haroto serious crash

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 19:08

Police are asking for the public's help after a serious single-vehicle crash on SH5, Te Haroto, about 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved a white Nissan Juke, which was heading from Taupo towards Napier, and there were five occupants in the vehicle.

A number of people stopped to help after the vehicle crashed near Mcvicar Road.

Police investigating the crash are asking for any of those people who haven't yet spoken to us to come forward.

Additionally, Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle in transit around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200623/5401.