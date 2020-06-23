Statement on sentencing of Auckland City officer

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 19:23

Police note the sentencing today of an Auckland City Police officer who pleaded guilty in relation to driving with excess breath alcohol.

The charge related to an off-duty incident which occurred in March, 2020.

The man, aged 34, received a fine and has been disqualified from driving for six months.

The man remains a New Zealand Police employee and a separate employment process is underway.

Police, like any other organisation, has privacy considerations and we are not in a position to comment further at this time.