Collision between motorcycle and vehicle in Foxton

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Foxton.
The collision, at the intersection of Coley Street and Futter Street, was reported to Police at about 5.50am.
Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.
Further updates will be made when available.
