Movin’March rallies student numbers despite Covid-19 - council

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 13:07

Names have been drawn and winners have been announced for Greater Wellington Regional Council’s month-long initiative that encouraged students to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

Across the Wellington Region 129 schools signed up to Movin’March 2020, involving a potential 37,000 students.

This week Greater Wellington Councillor Ros Connelly, My Ride store managers and local and regional council representatives randomly drew 12 challenge winners from six districts.

This year’s prize haul involved 12 "My Ride" vouchers valued at $400 each, generously part funded by My Ride Wellington, Lower Hutt and Masterton.

Cllr Ros Connelly says, "To enter the challenge, students received stamps on their Walk or Wheel passport cards for using sustainable ways of getting to school.

"We knew numbers would be lower than previous years with COVID-19, but we were surprised at the overwhelming level of involvement - with around 89,000 walking or wheeling trips recorded across the region in three weeks."

Greater Wellington Travel Choice Coordinator Kirsty Barr says every year the numbers of schools registering gets bigger - as whÄnau and kura (schools) across the region become more aware of this initiative.

"The response we received from students, schools and parents was fantastic. It really speaks to the community’s enthusiasm to get involved despite the challenges."

"It also encouraged our team to become more innovative by creating new resources and messages to support families and schools to stay active and positive during a challenging time."

If your school is interested in getting involved next year, early bird registrations open in mid-October.