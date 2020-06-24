East Harbour Regional Park 6000 trees, 20 volunteers, one goal - council

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 13:07

The Friends of Baring Head is calling on sustainably-minded locals to help to plant 6000 native plants to restore the East Harbour Regional Park.

Managed by Greater Wellington, Baring Head/Orua Pouanui in East Harbour Regional Park is the region’s newest park and relies on the hard work of the Friends of Baring Head and Conservation NZ volunteers to realise the broader vision of a restored natural environment.

Greater Wellington East Harbour Park Ranger, Jo Greenman says, the Friends of Baring Heads is a small community-led group with big goals which has been running since 2010.

"This planting project aims to initially restore 40 hectares of extreme landscape by planting native species that can withstand the harsh conditions across dry summers and stormy winters."

Thanks to the Million Metres Stream partners who fund the majority of the programme, volunteers will be planting primarily ngaio, harakeke and toitoi to start the restoration process.

"These incredible species reduce fire risk, withstand pest animals and plants and create protection for less wind tolerant species that we will plant in the future."

Currently, the passionate volunteer team consists of less than 20 members. However, the Friends of Baring Head is now looking to the community to lend a hand for this good cause.

Associate Portfolio Leader for Parks, Forests, Biodiversity and Recreation councillor Josh van Lier says, "This is an opportunity for friends and whÄnau to do their part for te taiao and to learn about restoring local ecosystems.

"This huge planting project exists alongside pest control operations and restoration work that is being conducted to open a day visitors center and eventually overnight accommodation options at the Baring Head lighthouse complex, which is a Wellington historic landmark."

If you would like to get involved with planting please contact Paula Warren at Pwarren@doc.govt.nz, or to provide help on the light house complex please contact Colin Ryder rydercj@xtra.co.nz.

You can also show your support by contributing to Million Metres Stream Project crowd funding campaign.