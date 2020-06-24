Leigh Pearson reappointed to Broadcasting Standards Authority

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 15:18

Wellingtonian Leigh Pearson has been reappointed to the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) for a one-year fixed term, Te Mana Whanonga Kaipāho, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

With her previous knowledge and experience, Leigh Pearson is well positioned to assist the BSA during what is expected to be a busy year for the organisation. She previously served on the board from 2009 to 2017.

Leigh Pearson is self-employed, has extensive broadcasting and journalism experience, and currently specialises in government relations and communications. She advises the University of Auckland and was recently Acting General Manager Engagement and Partnerships at Waka Kotahi, NZ Transport Agency.

A former journalist, Leigh Pearson has worked with Radio New Zealand, Television New Zealand and Radio Deutsche Welle. She is a former chair of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Leigh Pearson joins Chair Judge Bill Hastings, Paula Rose QSO, and Susie Staley MNZM on the BSA board.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority is an independent Crown entity overseeing the broadcasting standards regime in New Zealand. The BSA determines complaints that broadcasts have breached standards, undertakes research and oversees the development of broadcasting standards in consultation with broadcasters.