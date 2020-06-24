Road closure on Victoria Street - Serious crash in Cambridge

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Victoria Street, Cambridge, involving a car and a pedestrian.
Police were called about 12.30pm.
One person is reported to be in a serious condition.
The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Diversions are in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
