Forecast for heavy rain, strong winds prompts call for motorists to take care - NZTA

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 16:30

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care ahead of heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty from tonight.

With a complex Low moving across the Tasman Sea toward the north of the North Island, there is a Heavy Rain warning in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay Of Plenty west of Te Puke, including the Kaimai Range. There is also a Strong Wind Watch for the Coromandel Peninsula, as well as the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, north of Rotorua to Te Awamutu.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says with rain forecast to continue through to Friday, motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care.

"Avoid unnecessary travel and take care.

"With the ground in the Coromandel still saturated from rain over both Queens Birthday weekend and last week, heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and there is a chance we may need to close some roads.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards."

High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds.

Ms Lauder asks motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

"We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert."