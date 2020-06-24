Upper Hutt greenhouse gas emissions reduced over 18 years - council

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 16:56

Upper Hutt has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% per person since 2001.

AECOM were recently contracted to update the Wellington regional and local greenhouse gas inventories for the 2018 - 2019 fiscal year, along with a baseline of emissions back to 2001. AECOM’s reports were made available to the Wellington Region councils earlier in the month and general findings have since been featured in the media for Wellington City and the Wellington Region as a whole.

Generally, the Upper Hutt City trends are positive. When comparing results between 2001 and 2019, Upper Hutt’s overall GHG emissions dropped 15% against a 22% population increase and 27% rise in GDP.

For the 2018 - 2019 year, Upper Hutt’s gross emissions equated to 4.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per person down from 6.4 tCO2e in 2001. Upper Hutt represents around 8% of the Wellington region’s population but contributes only 5% of the region’s gross GHG emissions. Comparatively, the region’s per-person emissions were 7.9 tCO2e for the 2018 - 2019 year.

Transportation is the highest emitting sector, producing 61.9% of the city’s total gross emissions, with petrol emissions decreasing and diesel emissions increasing since 2001. Overall transport emissions for Upper Hutt have decreased by 6% compared to regional transport increases of 14%.

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy is positive about the reports but acknowledges that there is still work to be done both locally and regionally.

"The overall downward trend of emissions is encouraging for Upper Hutt as a community, but the reports will also help inform Council of the best way to move forward, in continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Mayor Guppy.