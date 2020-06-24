Eel deaths investigated - Environment Southland

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 17:21

This morning our compliance team was called to investigate a number of dead eels in the Waihopai River behind Bill Richardson Drive.

The eels were mainly found at the edge of a stormwater outlet and Invercargill City Council staff joined our staff to investigate.

There were no obvious signs of any pollution, but further dead eels were found within the pump chamber.

Approximately 20 eels were found and Invercargill City Council is carrying out tests on its stormwater network to establish if there are any signs of contamination. Environment Southland’s compliance team has also taken water samples and some of the eels will be sent away for further testing.

Local Iwi have been notified.