Aorangiwai Bridge closed to all vehicles - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 17:23

Aorangiwai Bridge near Ruatoria is now closed to all vehicles for up to four weeks due to damage caused by ongoing heavy rains.

Unstable soil conditions and recent rainfall have caused further erosion to the bridge abutment where repair works have been taking place since January. Engineers expect the ongoing heavy rainfall to further compromise the repair site and therefore the decision was made to close the bridge.

A repair process has been confirmed which involves significant earthworks and the placement of a large steel plate to connect the abutment wall to the bridge.

Council staff are making contact with stakeholders and the community to ensure they are informed and updated.

Status and expected completion updates can be found at www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/.