Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 21:48

An Auckland Lotto player will be celebrating in style after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday, meaning it Must Be Won. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Heart Kids’ annual appeal is now on! Heart Kids is an amazing charity providing lifelong support to families affected by congenital heart disease. Find out more about their annual appeal here: https://shakeabucket.org.nz/.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping the Heart Kids of Aotearoa.

For more information on Alert Level 1, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.