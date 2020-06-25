SH25 closed after heavy rain and strong winds overnight - NZTA

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 08:45

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 25 is closed at Hikuai, just south of Tairua, due to flooding near Prescott’s Garage, following heavy overnight rain.

There is an alternative route using SH25 via Coromandel, however water is rising in the Kauaeranga Valley (at Thames) and that area is likely to flood and be unavailable later today.

There is also flooding on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge and State Highway 26 between Paeroa and Kopu, though both roads remain open at the moment. The Gorge is being monitored, and may also close later today.

All around the Coromandel, on SH25 and State highway 25A, SH26 and SH2 there is localised flooding, small slips and general debris on the road.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says motorists should delay their travel where possible.

"Expect the unexpected and drive with care.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards.

"Be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)