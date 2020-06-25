Lesson from Maori Voices - Vision Matauranga

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 12:12

NPM is expecting many synergies to emerge from the publication of a new Guide to Vision MÄtauranga supporting the innovation and advancement of mÄtauranga MÄori while accelerating research, science and innovation for the benefit of all of Aotearoa New Zealand. In October 2019 NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga partnered with Rauika MÄngai and Auckland University of Technology in hosting MÄori researchers, representatives from multiple National Science Challenges, policy makers and expert practitioners at a two-day hui on the future focus of Vision MÄtauranga (VM).

These MÄori researchers from across the full range of science disciplines gathered en masse and focused their discussions specifically on the successes, challenges and future of Vision MÄtauranga within research conducted across Aotearoa New Zealand.

This week the report from this hui has been published - A Guide to Vision MÄtauranga - Lessons from MÄori Voices in the New Zealand Science Sector and it provides a comprehensive review of the application of VM over the past decade. NPM Co-Director Professor Ruru comments that it "presents all of us with a much-needed guide to finally implement the original intent of Vision MÄtauranga."

NPM is proud to be partnered on Rauika MÄngai with representatives from the 11 National Science Challenges, and Professor Ruru together with fellow Co-Director Professor Linda Waimarie Nikora applaud the report, recommending it as essential reading for anyone involved in the research sector in this country.

For too long MÄori researchers have been asked to forgo valuable research time in order to repeatedly outline the concepts surrounding Vision MÄtauranga to wider research teams. This Guide provides a resource where the fundamental concepts of VM are explained to facilitate higher levels of success and vision in Aotearoa NZ research, while also presenting new terms and tools for considering the effective power-sharing, resourcing and impact-orientation of scientific endeavours.

NPM Board Chair Kerensa Johnston adds; "NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga’s Board praises this report for revitalising how all researchers and research leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand can finally make real the intent of this long-standing government policy".

NPM is excited by the renewed focus this Guide will provide to empowering MÄori knowledge, MÄori people and MÄori resources and by doing so ensure we invest in and galvanise our mutual futures and deliver a thriving science sector in the years ahead.