Expressions of interest sought for immediate worker redeployment contracts - council

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 16:18

Council is seeking Expressions of Interest for contract work on various sections of the Mountain to Sea Cycle trail, maintenance of exotic trees on road margins, and the processing of firewood as part of their COVID-19 recovery response.

Funded from the $1.3m Council obtained from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) the projects are structured to provide training and employment for local workers displaced by the COVID economic crisis.

To qualify businesses submitting an Expression of Interest must be owned and operated by people who reside or operate in Ruapehu, be able to start work immediately, employ local workers displaced by COVID-19 notably from highly affected groups such as Maori, Pasifika and women, and be able to provide training and skills development alongside employment.

Ruapehu Recovery Manager Warren Furner said that Government has stressed that they are looking to prioritise social outcomes and want to see people affected by COVID employed and on the job as soon as possible.

"Small and medium sized businesses or people impacted by COVID with the appropriate experience and who are now looking for business opportunities are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest.

Employers looking to retain staff employed in their businesses may also consider registering their interest for to deliver these projects over the next twelve months.

Individuals displaced by COVID and looking for employment should ensure that they are registered with the Ministry of Social Development or Ruapehu Recruitment," he said.

Mr Furner added that while Government have stated that they would like to see local workers identifying as Maori or Pasifika along with women benefiting from the contracts all workers displaced by COVID have opportunities for employment.

"As Government wants to see things happening at pace Council will be moving quickly to align the opportunities with everyone who meets the criteria and make decisions on the successful Expressions of Interest.

Businesses seeking more information on the available opportunities should call Council on 07 895 8188 or they can register their interest to receive the application documents by emailing info@ruapehudc.govt.nz."