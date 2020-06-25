Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 16:30

Counties Manukau Police are at the scene of a serious crash on SH22, Karaka Road.

A person has bit hit by a vehicle and has sustained serious injuries.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 2.10pm.

Cordons are currently in place on SH22 however the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Motorists are advised that there is congestion in the area and are asked to drive with patience and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.