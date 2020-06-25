QLDC Film Office to offer temporary film permit fee relief

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 16:40

The newly established Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Film Office will dedicate $10,000 toward permit fee relief for film production activity taking place on Council land as a COVID-19 recovery initiative.

Currently, fees for filming on QLDC land are typically $500/day for filming and $300/day for photography of a commercial nature.

This relief scheme will allow productions an initial two days’ fee-free filming on council land. The cost for fees will be reimbursed from the QLDC Economic Development budget dedicated to film support.

This initiative has been set up to help attract film production back to the district and to support the local film community, which - like many in the district - has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-

19.

QLDC Film Office Coordinator Kahli Scott said, "The idea was sparked by conversations with the local film industry, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this support. Having recently formed an in-

Council film office, we want to roll out the welcome mat to productions looking to film in the district."

The Queenstown Lakes District has welcomed and supported film production for over thirty years, from big-budget feature films to international television commercials. Film generates work for local film crew and vendors and creates flow-on business for hotels, restaurants, retail and more.

Quick facts about the QLDC Film Permit Fee Relief scheme:

- Applies to filming on Council-owned land only

- Productions will still be required to obtain an approved film permit through the regular

process via APL Property - The film permit fees will be reimbursed from the QLDC film office (Economic Development)

budget

- The scheme has a current cap of $10,000, and the relief will be applied on a first-come first-

served basis