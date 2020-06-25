New location for museum display

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 17:08

Grey District Council is excited to announce that a new venue has been found for a museum exhibition, similar to the pop-up display successfully held at the ex Dick Smith building a couple of years ago.

Council has signed a three year lease for the ex tattoo shop next door to the Regent Theatre on Mackay Street. This is a good location with a highly visible frontage on the main street and its proximity to the theatre next door and floodwall across the road will work well.

Staff will work on setting up the display for an opening to the public later this year, in time for the summer season. An exact date is to be confirmed and will be advertised on our website and Facebook page.

Mayor Tania Gibson said, "This is a great opportunity to bring the successful pop-up concept back to town and be able to share our history with our community and visitors."

Last August Council supported the concept of a combined Library and Museum as per the Library and Museum Strategy and work is being undertaken on costing out the various options so this can be included in the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. The intention is for the pop-up to provide a museum display to our community in the interim. Displays will be refreshed regularly and staff are looking forward to seeing the community again in our new space and sharing stories from our history.