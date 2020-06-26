Serious crash on SH1 near Tokoroa

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 07:16

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, at the intersection of Puriri Road near Tokoroa.

The two-car crash occurred about 5:45am.

Two people are seriously injured.

One lane is currently blocked and traffic management is being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend and motorists are asked to avoid the area.