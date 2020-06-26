Serious crash on SH27 in Waharoa

|
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, just north of Matamata.
The crash, between a truck and a ute, occurred about 6:30am.
Both the truck and ute have gone down a bank and the truck has caught alight.
The road is closed and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
Diversions are being put in place, however motorists are asked to avoid the area.
