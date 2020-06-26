Caution advised as slips reported in Gisborne

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 08:38

Heavy rain has caused multiple slips across the region overnight and road closures are in place.

Downer crews have been dispatched to a number of locations including Tauwhareparae Road, Ngakoroa Road, Mata Road, Tiniroto Road and Cave Roads.

Extreme caution is advised as the rain continues and reports of slips and road closures are confirmed.

For regular status updates, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.