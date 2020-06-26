InterCity expands Northland services in time for school holidays

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 10:57

National bus network InterCity will resume additional services to Northland from Wednesday 1 July 2020.

The services will travel between Kaitaia and Whangarei, with connections through to Auckland on existing routes. Services to the Far North were suspended following the nationwide lockdown under Alert Level 4, and services to Kerikeri and Whangarei resumed on 28 May.

CEO John Thorburn says the company is excited to resume services to the Far North and reconnect communities.

"It’s great to be able to resume these services, as we know they provide a vital link for local communities," he says.

The services will operate on a reduced schedule, four days per week.

InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services in the coming weeks.

Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz

Service # From To Departs Arrives Frequency Start Date IC7331 Kaitaia Whangarei 08:30 13:00 Mon, Wed,

Fri, Sun 01 July 2020

IC7330 Whangarei Kaitaia 12:45 16:35 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

01 July 2020

IC7324 Auckland Whangarei 09:00 11:50 Daily Already Operating IC7329 Whangarei Auckland 13:00 16:10 Daily Already Operating IC6101 Kerikeri Auckland 07:15 12:00 Daily Already Operating IC6108 Auckland Kerikeri 13:00 17:40 Daily Already Operating