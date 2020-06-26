Northland Police charge man with murder of Krillan Brown

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 11:00

Northland Police investigating the murder of Krillan Brown in Moerewa on June 7 have today charged a man with murder.

An 18-year-old man, who was previously arrested and charged with Male Assaults Female in connection to this investigation, has now also been charged with Murder.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says Police have spoken to dozens of people as part of our enquiries and we want to thank them for their assistance.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Krillan’s death and we hope today’s update provides some reassurance for the local community and to his family, who we are continuing to support during this difficult time."