Busy building team earn accreditation again

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 11:13

The Tararua District Council’s busy building team have recently had their accreditation confirmed, after a rigorous audit.

The council is a Building Consent Authority (BCA) and every two years have to prove they have the required quality systems in place and that they are being followed consistently, Russell Palmer, Team Leader of Building Services, said.

"Without accreditation, we couldn’t provide the service our district depends on," he said. "Council’s auditors, International Accreditation NZ, grill us, check we are following procedures within accepted timeframes and that we are following our quality manual."

The council’s building team processed $22,116,849 of applications from July 1 last year to May this year and Palmer said the department is very busy. With two young cadets in the team, along with a building support officer, council’s building team will be 11 strong next month.

"We’re looking to the future and building relationships now and into the future," Palmer said. "We’re very busy because people are moving to the district, with consents on the rise, but we need more tradies to carry out the work."

Requests for consents are Tararua wide and COVID-19 hasn’t deterred people from wanting to move to our district.