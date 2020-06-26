More DIY fines and reparation - PGDB

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 13:04

The fourth warning this year for homeowners comes after another two unauthorised people have been convicted for carrying out illegal renovation work this week. Homeowners are cautioned to always check the credentials of tradespeople before they hire.

In Rotorua this week, a fine of $2000 and a reparation order of $2043 was ordered to the victim, and in Auckland a fine of $8390 and reparation order of $6480.

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB) says it is illegal for anyone to undertake sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying unless they are authorised by the Board.

Geoffrey Lias, operating a home maintenance business completed a bathroom renovation at a property in Rotorua which was defective and caused leaking behind the walls. Mr Lias has never been qualified, registered or licenced as a plumber.

In Auckland, Matthew Muggleston operating under the business name Continuous Plumbing Limited, pleaded guilty to four charges which included doing or assisting sanitary plumbing, gasfitting, drainlaying and claiming to be licensed or registered.

Mr Muggleston, completed plumbing work that was not in accordance with consent that presented health, safety and insurance risk; drainlaying work that created a risk of sewage and all waste water blocking pipes; and gasfitting work which placed a gas bottle dangerously close to a potential point of ignition.

Martin Sawyers, Chief Executive for the PGDB said: "In particular, I want to give a clear warning to those blatantly misleading homeowners. Plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated trades in New Zealand for very good reason - they play a key role in protecting the health and safety of the public. The risks are high, the fines are costly and you will get caught."

"My message to consumers is that it takes one simple action to stay safe and avoid any risk. Ask to sight a licence card. It states the credentials of a tradesperson and the type of work they are authorised to carry out"

The Board says - not only could you be risking your family's healthy and safety, you could also be invalidating your insurance policy.

How to raise the alarm - If a homeowner or building inspector believes work has been done by someone who is not authorised they can make a complaint to the Board at www.pgdb.co.nz or directly the Board’s investigations team through the Report a Cowboy app (R.A.C). Download at www.pgdb.co.nz/consumer/rac-app/