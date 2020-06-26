Hurunui Council confirms governance arrangements

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 14:15

During an official meeting on the 18th of June, the Hurunui District Council appointed Chair people to three governance committees. This has the effect of delegating Council responsibility and streamlining the decision making of the Council as a whole.

Councillor Fiona Harris was appointed Chairperson of the Operations Committee, with Councillor Michael Ward appointed Deputy Chairperson.

The Operations Committee is responsible for roading, water, amenities, regulatory functions, customer advocacy and the Council’s capital programme and contracts.

In the same meeting, Councillor Lynda Murchison was appointed Chairperson of the Strategy and Policy Committee, with Councillor Geoff Shier appointed Deputy Chairperson.

The Strategy and Policy Committee is responsible for the development, monitoring and review of the Council’s strategies and policies. The committee will direct, advise, review, initiate and approve all work relating to strategy and policy.

Councillor Nicky Anderson was appointed Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee.

The Audit and Risk Committee is responsible for assisting the Council in assuring it exercises due care and diligence in its practices and processes with a focus on audit and risk.

Mayor Marie Black declined to exercise her power to solely appoint the committee Chairs, in favour of the whole council deciding who would be appointed to each position.

"The Chairs of the three standing committees bring expertise and skill, along with an understanding of the issues under their delegation," she said. "As a council, we are working hard to incorporate a One Hurunui approach to leadership and service delivery."