Commitment to zero per cent general rates rise sees reduction in DGLT funding - Taupo Council

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 15:01

TaupÅ District Council has confirmed a $500,000 reduction in operational funding for Destination Great Lake TaupÅ for the 2020/21 year, as the council-controlled organisation focuses on domestic tourism for the immediate future.

Council chief executive Gareth Green said the reduction in funding aligns with council’s commitment to deliver a zero per cent general rates rise for the next financial year, to help ease the burden on ratepayers post COVID-19.

"With our borders remaining closed to international visitors for the foreseeable future, DGLT recognises the need to build on the domestic tourism market, which generates over 60 per cent of the Taupo District’s tourism spend," he said.

"In light of this stronger focus on the domestic market, along with the need to deliver operational savings in the Annual Plan, DGLT and council have agreed to a reduction in operational funding for the 2020/21 financial year of $500,000.

"As part of this decision, DGLT will maintain the same level of marketing spend for the region, effectively boosting the domestic spend to entice more kiwis to visit the district.

"Not only do we support this strengthened focus on the domestic market for DGLT, but we will also continue to advocate for investment from central government and other initiatives, including leading the recovery plan - Regenerate TaupÅ District - which has a strong focus on tourism opportunities.

"This decision adds to the savings already identified as part of the council customer service centres and i-SITE visitor centres merging from July 1," Mr Green said.

A base level of connection will remain with key international markets in preparation for their recovery.