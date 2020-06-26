Gisborne District Council closes Te Araroa Transfer Station

|
Council’s Te Araroa Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday due to heavy rain.
"The rain has flooded the access roads, which will make it virtually impossible to access," said Laird Kennedy, Community Assets and Resources Manager.
Council staff were appraising the situation today and a decision would be made later whether the station would open on Sunday.
