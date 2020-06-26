More rain on the way for the Coromandel - watch for slips

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 17:40

It’s going to be another rough night for the Coromandel and with the possibility of more slips on our roads, motorists are advised to take extreme care driving tonight and in the morning.

Our Council's Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says that while MetService has advised the incoming rain may not reach warning criteria, the Coromandel is still going to receive some decent downpours and possible localised thunderstorms from 9pm tonight through to 9am tomorrow morning.

"More than 50mm per hour of rain is expected to fall in places, more likely in the eastern and southern Coromandel between Whitianga and Whangamata," Mr Towler says.

"This means, already saturated areas may flood again, and quickly, and with high tide at 11pm tonight, the Tairua River in particular may rise rapidly.

"It is very likely that slips and debris will come down onto the roads overnight, so motorists are again warned to take extreme care if driving tonight or in the morning," he says.

"It won’t be as intense as the deluge we received on Thursday, but all the same, we need to take the same precautions and prepare, especially if out on the roads. Drive with caution and avoid unnecessary travel."

Check with New Zealand Transport Agency for updates on state highways here journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

Stay up-to-date:

Weather updates: MetService.

State Highways (SH25, SH25A, SH26 in the Coromandel): NZTA NZTA. You can also call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) for traffic and travel information. You can also use their journey-planning website to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Council roads: We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters. If you see an issue that needs attention, call us on 07 868 0200.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

Know your neighbours - phone each other in an emergency, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

To report a power outage, contact Powerco or your provider.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website.