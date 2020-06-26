Police appealing for witnesses to Manurewa crash

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 22:05

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Russell Road in Manurewa.

The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported around 7.45pm.

One person with serious injuries has been taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone with information is urged to call the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09-2611321.

The Serious Crash unit is in attendance and the road is currently closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.