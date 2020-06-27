$1 million for lucky Hamilton Strike player

Saturday, 27 June, 2020 - 21:30

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Strike player from Hamilton after winning $1 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning ticket Strike ticket was sold at Glenview Food Centre in Hamilton.

Two Lotto players from Whakatane and Christchurch will also be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Whakatane in Whakatane and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

