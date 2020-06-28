Cordons in place following crash in Hamilton East

|
Emergency services are currently at a serious crash at the intersection of Ruakura Road and Ruakura Lane in Hamilton East.
Police were advised at 10.05am of the collision between a truck and a cyclist.
The cyclist is reported to have received serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Cordons are in place while Police examine the scene.
