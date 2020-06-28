Motorists asked to avoid Aongatete crash area

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH2, near the intersection of Thompsons Track near Aongatete.
Police were advised of the two-vehicle collision at 11.18am.
Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.
The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice