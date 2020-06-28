Road remains closed following Aongatete crash

|
State Highway Two near the intersection of Thompsons Track, Aongatete, remains closed following the earlier crash.
One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
A second person has minor injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect continued delays.
