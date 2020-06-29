Councils unite to give local businesses and employment a boost

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 10:00

We’ve been united against COVID-19 and now, to kickstart the East Waikato economy as we recover from lockdown, our Council is uniting with our neighbouring Matamata-Piako and Hauraki Councils, the Hauraki Maori Trust Board and the education sector (NZ Skills and Education Group and CANDO) to help our local businesses and grow employment opportunities.

The first East Waikato Careers and Employers Expo 2020 will be held at the Thames Civic Centre, 200 Mary Street Thames on Wednesday 12 August, from 9am - 6pm and Thursday 13 August from 9am - 3pm.

High school students (Y11 - 13) from around all three districts will be attending. That’s thousands of students who are looking for internships, graduate programmes, casual, and part-time jobs. There will also be an opportunity for job seekers to come and see what employment may be available as well.

"Hosting a two-day event, gives businesses more coverage, more opportunities to network and gets more students through the one location," says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie.

Matamata-Piako District Council Mayor Ash Tanner says support and development of skilled trades people is vitally important to the growth of every district. "If you can offer employment and career opportunities for young people, I encourage you to go along to this expo. Let’s show our young people that there are plenty of excellent local career options," he says.

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams says he’s happy to support this event which brings together local businesses, job seekers and youth. "If this helps to grow opportunities and jobs for young people in our district then that’s a fantastic result," he says.

The East Waikato Careers and Employers Expo is building on the Coromandel Hauraki Business and Careers Expo, which has been hosted on the Coromandel for the past four years.

"This year’s event is going to be bigger - with all three Councils and the Hauraki Maori Trust Board uniting with CANDO and NZ Skills and Education Group bringing youth and jobseekers through to match them up to jobs," says Mayor Sandra.

What do businesses need to know?

We understand businesses are doing it tough right now, and it is a huge commitment to be involved devoting time and resources to the Expo, but the benefits include the opportunity to source seasonal/part-time workers, look at professional training and upskilling for your business and to get information on what other business support might be available to you.

This is a heavily-subsidised event, with no cost for local businesses to come to the Expo, but you will need to commit to being at the Expo for the two days.

"This is the place where business opportunities start, this is a fun day to make business contacts, market your business to get your products known further afield and recruit students who could be future employees," says Mayor Sandra.