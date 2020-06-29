Council adopts 2020/21 Annual Plan

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 10:52

Council has adopted its 2020/21 Annual Plan, which focuses on investment in core infrastructure and supporting the region’s economic recovery.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said Covid-19 completely altered the approach for this year’s Annual Plan.

"Like the rest of the world, we will be dealing with the effects of the crisis for many years. It is important as a community and Council that we remain resilient and focused. Rethinking how we continue with key projects to ensure economic stimulation was integral to our revised Annual Plan," she said.

"Our capital investment for 2020/21 of $96m will not only address critical work but also support local employment. It plays a significant part of Council’s overall recovery plan to support our economy after lockdown."

The key highlights of the Plan are:

- A focus on bringing forward the wastewater disinfection project to improve the water quality in the bay.

- A $96.1m capital investment program with 85 percent on critical infrastructure.

- Increase resource consents resourcing to fulfil statutory response times.

- Providing more for meeting wear and tear costs of critical infrastructure.

The Annual Plan has also increased the provision for rates remissions by $1m to provide targeted relief to ratepayers facing financial hardship.

Heading into year three of the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP), Council set rates for the next financial year beginning on 1 July 2020. There is an overall rates revenue increase of 3.26 percent to meet the LTP focus of getting back to basics.

Changes to fees and charges for 2020/21 were consulted on during March and April and adopted along with the Plan. The changes reflect the true cost of each individual service to ensure the person benefiting from the service was charged accurately, rather than costs falling on the general ratepayer.

The Annual Plan 2020/21 final document and final fees and charges document will be available on Council’s website later this week.