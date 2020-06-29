Te Papa and Third Culture Minds stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 11:44

Te Papa and Third Culture Minds are standing in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement, with an after-hours event Black Lives Matter: Patua te Kaikiri - A Conversation on Culture, on Thursday 2 July 7-10 pm.

The event is in response to a series of Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd in the USA in May 2020, including the Black Lives Matter demonstration that have since occurred around New Zealand and the wider globe.

The event is free, for all ages, and includes music by Raiza Biza, TAPZ, Upper Hutt Posse and King Kapisi. The evening will be emceed by Te Kupu (Dean Hapeta) and Kii Small, and features a panel discussion with the young leaders behind the historic 14 June Black Lives Matter Wellington rally on 14 June 2020, attended by 20,000 people.

Miri Young-Moir, Head of Public Programming at Te Papa says the event will unite people and raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Te Papa’s mission is to understand the past, enrich the present and meet the challenges of the future and we are proud to host this event that will bring people together to foster whakawhÄnaungatanga: establishing connections with others, and to get people talking about the Black Lives Matter movement," Young-Moir says.

Guled Mire, co-founder of Third Culture Minds will be speaking at the event and says the organisation is excited to partner with Te Papa to start a conversation on culture.

"As the stewards of history and culture, Te Papa plays an important role in helping write the story of the people in Aotearoa New Zealand," he says.

"This is not a moment, this is a movement. We’re bringing the movement to our national museum to unify against racism locally, nationally and worldwide. Everyone is invited to join us as we carry on the momentum of the Black Lives Matter demonstration. We hope people will learn that more connects our cultures than we may think," Mr Mire says.

Along with entertainment from musicians, speakers and poets, exhibitions on level four will be open: Toi Art, Passports, Tangata Te Moana, The Mixing Room, Signs of a Nation, Mana Whenua and Ko Rongowhakaata.

Food and beverage will also be available.

Black Lives Matter: Patua te Kaikiri - A Conversation on Culture will be held at Te Papa’s Wellington Foyer. Entry is free and no registration is necessary.