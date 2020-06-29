Road closed after two-truck crash at Plimmerton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-truck crash on St Andrews Road (SH1), near the intersection of Pope Road, Plimmerton.
There have been no serious injuries however the road is obstructed and diversions will be in place.
Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice