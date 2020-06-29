Finalists announced for 2020 Parkin DrawingPrize

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 12:55

Media release For Immediate Release

Friday 26 June, 2020

Finalists announced for 2020 Parkin Drawing Prize

Recycled pantyhose, korari sticks and bed sheets are just some of the interesting materials used to create works shortlisted in the 2020 Parkin Drawing Prize. The competition attracted an impressive 482 entries, of which 76 have been selected for the short-list-.

The national drawing competition, attracting a major prize of $25,000, was launched by philanthropist and arts patron, Chris Parkin eight years ago. Ten highly commended prizes worth $500.00 each will also be awarded. An advisory panel, consisting of leading contemporary Maori artist, writer and curator Professor Robert Jahnke ONZM, Dr Sarah Farrar, Head of Curatorial and Exhibitions at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, and arts commentator/writer Dr Andrew Paul Wood, spent hours assessing hundreds of entries before coming up with the short-list.

The works will be showcased at the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts (4 August - 30 August ) and the winning submission will be selected and announced by Charlotte Davy, Head of Art at Te Papa Tongarewa at the gala announcement of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition on Monday 3 August 2020. All the artworks will be for sale giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces which are unlikely to be seen again, given many of the finalists are not represented in any gallery.

"It will be interesting to see what works and themes come through for this exhibition, especially after we have experienced such a turbulent year. I’m pleased with my timing to increase the prize money to $25,000 because it’s been a difficult year for many people, especially artists impacted by Covid-19. I encourage the public to get out and enjoy the exhibition during August and put their money where their month is by supporting local and buying the art!" said Chris Parkin, founder of the Parkin Drawing Prize.

Works in the award exhibition range in size from the small (30mm x 30mm) to the very large (2530mm x 2460 mm). Entries have been received throughout New Zealand from Kerikeri to as far south as Invercargill and even from a New Zealand artist residing in Melbourne, Australia.