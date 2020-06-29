Northbound lanes obstructed, expect delays - Slip, SH2, Korokoro

|
Police are currently at the scene of an incident on SH2, northbound before the Petone offramp, where a slip has come down in both lanes.
Contractors have been called to clear it however there are expected to be delays.
Motorists should avoid the area or delay travel, if possible.
