Police recover tent stolen from Covid-19 testing centre

Counties Manukau Police have recovered a tent that was stolen from the Botany Covid-19 testing centre during Alert Level 4.
The tent was stolen in the early hours of 31st March 2020.
Extensive enquiries at the time failed to locate the missing tent.
As a result of detailed forensic analysis, Police were able to identify a person of interest.
The tent was recovered following a search warrant at an address in Highland Park last week.
A 51-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court this Friday (3/7/2020) to face a burglary charge.
Senior Sergeant Anson Lin says Counties Manukau East Police are pleased to had recovered the tent and hold the alleged offender to account following what has been a dedicated effort by Police staff.
