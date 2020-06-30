Work continues to reopen roads and reconnect communities - Gisborne Council

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 10:56

Mata and Waiomatatini Roads remain closed and others are only accessible by four wheel drive after last week’s heavy rainfall caused major subsidence across the TairÄwhiti road network.

Council contractors worked around the clock at the weekend clearing roads as hillsides and trees came down and rivers washed out roads.

Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur says the long list of repairs is now being evaluated by engineers and prioritised for repair over coming weeks.

"As the rain continues to fall and significant land movement is being seen at damaged sites, road conditions can change at any time. We’re advising all road users to be extremely cautious and follow the Council road information page on our website for regular updates on site conditions.

"The community should contact us on 0800 653 800 if they see anything we should know about."

Contractors are now on site at the major Mata Road dropout and expect to have the road reopened to four wheel drive vehicles before the end of the week, weather permitting. Geotech engineers are evaluating the site for a repair to reopen the road to heavy vehicles.

Waiomatatini Road has been closed after ongoing movement in the road has made the site too dangerous to pass. Engineers will access the road today to confirm a repair process.

For status updates and road conditions see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.