Road safety charity welcomes lower speed limits - Brake

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 12:56

Brake, the road safety charity is welcoming the rollout of lower speed limits across more than 600 roads in the Auckland region.

The charity says widespread 30km/h limits in the city centre will make streets safer and more accessible for people on foot and bike. These limits are also in line with international best practice for areas with high numbers of pedestrians and cyclists.

Brake is also pleased to see speed limit reductions on a number of rural roads in the region, and says it hopes lower limits will continue to be rolled out across other roads in the region where lower speeds will help to save lives and reduce injuries.

However the charity also says more measures are needed, in line with a Vision Zero approach to road safety, in order to achieve the targets set by Auckland Transport in its transport safety strategy for reductions in deaths and serious injuries. These include engineering measures such as median barriers, safer vehicles, improvements to driver education, and enforcement of the road rules.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director says: "We’re pleased to see the rollout of these lower speed limits as part of the Vision Zero approach and in line with international best practice. Speed is an outcome factor in every crash. The faster you’re going, the more likely you are to be killed or seriously injured in a crash. We have a lot of roads where the current limit is not a safe and appropriate speed for that road, meaning there is a significant chance you would be killed or seriously injured in a crash, and we hope this programme will continue to be rolled out across more roads.

"Whilst speed limits are an essential part of this approach to road safety, other measures are also needed to help save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. These include engineering measures like median barriers, safer vehicles and ensuring police are resourced to effectively enforce our road rules."