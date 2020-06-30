'Kindergartens call for more funding for non-kindergarten services'

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 12:58

Kindergartens Aotearoa, a collective representing more than half of New Zealand’s kindergartens, supports funding increases for non-kindergarten early childhood education services as long as it comes with pay parity.

Private employers are saying it is unfair that kindergartens get more funding that other services, and that kindergarten teachers are generally paid more and have better employment conditions. We totally agree and support qualified early childhood teachers to be covered by a national collective agreement, just like all teachers in the school sector.

Kindergartens Aotearoa represents eight regional kindergarten associations - Auckland, Inspired Kindergartens (Tauranga) Kaitiaki Kindergartens (North Auckland), Kidsfirst Kindergartens (Canterbury Westland), Kindergarten Taranaki, Napier Kindergartens, South Otago Kindergartens and WhÄnau Manaaki (lower North Island).

Together, the group operates 365 kindergartens and other early learning services around New Zealand, catering for 18,500 children and employing 2,300 teaching, advisory and support staff.

Kindergartens Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Coulston says children and families are best served by a stable qualified teaching workforce employed on professional conditions.